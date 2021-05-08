Albany County coronavirus update, May 8

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, officials say 55.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 45.4% has been fully vaccinated. Among the county’s population of those at least 18 years of age, the first dose vaccination rate is as high as 66.9%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 47.7%, and full vaccination rate of 37.5%. Albany County has now administered or reallocated 60,991 first and second doses of the COVID vaccine.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,007 to date, an increase of 34 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 23.4 from 19.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remains at 1.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now at 1.2%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, twelve reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 18 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two had travelled and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are 199 active cases in the county, up from 209 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 449 from 522. So far, 77,984 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,808 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 44 recoveries since Friday.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 23 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently nine patients in ICU’s, down one from yesterday. Sadly, there was one new COVID-related death reported – a man in his 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 377 since the outbreak began.

“Each day, the number of people who are getting vaccinated continues to improve and it’s encouraging to see that Albany County has a first dose vaccination rate at nearly 67% for those 18 and older according to the state data,” said County Executive McCoy. “However, it is frustrating that we are still losing our seniors to the virus. My condolences go out to the latest Albany County family who has lost a loved one to COVID-19. We’re doing everything we can to get everyone vaccinated quickly to stop this from happening.”