Albany County coronavirus update, March 23

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held a briefing Tuesday to announce progress being made on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the virus. According to the most recent data, 33% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose, and 16.6% has been fully vaccinated, compared to the State’s first dose rate of 26.1%.

County Executive McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 21,796 to date, an increase of 48 new positive cases since yesterday. The five-day average for new daily positives has dropped to 59.6 from 68.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 13 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 33 did not have clear sources of infection at this time and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 495 active cases in the county, down from 505 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,201 from 1,233. So far, 69,258 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 21,301 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 61 recoveries since Monday.

There were five new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 28 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of five. There are still four patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Monday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 365 since the outbreak began.

“Equity in vaccinations continues to be a priority of ours, and despite the progress we’re making in getting county residents shots, we’re still confronting a higher level of hesitancy in our minority communities. That’s why I was encouraged by the Governor’s announcement yesterday that all houses of worship in the state will be able to serve as vaccination sites starting in April by partnering with medical providers,” said County Executive McCoy.

“Not everyone feels comfortable going to an arena for a vaccination, not everyone has reliable transportation to get there, but everyone wants to get their shot someplace they trust. We’ve already demonstrated how successful utilizing churches and other local community organizations as credible messengers can be in Albany County, and we need to expand of this strategy into the future,” he continued.