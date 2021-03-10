Albany County coronavirus update, March 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 21,083 to date, an increase of 61 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 60.2 from 66.2.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 21 repotedly had close contact with positive cases, 37 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and two are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate setting.

Health officials say there are now 521 active cases in the county, down from 532 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,377 from 1,384. So far, 66,398 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 20,562 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 70 recoveries since Tuesday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were two new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 29 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of one. There are currently four patients in ICUs, down from five Tuesday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 361 since the outbreak began.

“The State opening vaccine eligibility to those who are 60 years of age and older starting today is a monumental step forward in our fight against COVID, because we know too many people have lost their lives to the virus who are in their 60’s and even in their 50’s. I encourage those who are newly eligible to make appointments where they can, and to use our pre-registration tool to get their names on the list,” said County Executive McCoy.

“Allowing our public-facing county workers to be vaccinated starting March 17 was also the right move and is something I’ve been advocating strongly for. Our county employees risked their health and safety to provide essential programs and services and kept our communities safe during the worst of the pandemic. They deserved to be deemed essential to get the vaccine,” he continued.