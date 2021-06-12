Albany County coronavirus update, June 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, the county says 63.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 57% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 74.2%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,375 to date, an increase of one new positive cases since yesterday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased from 4.2 to 3.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 0.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 0.5%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, none reportedly had close contact to positive cases, one did not have a clear source of infection at this time and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 28 active cases in the county, down from 32 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 84 from 99. So far, 79,841 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,347 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of four recoveries since Friday.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations overnight, and three county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There is one patient currently in the ICU. There was one new COVID death reported – a woman in her 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 384 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, we have lost another Albany County resident to the virus and I extend my sympathy to her family and friends,” said County Executive McCoy. “As our vaccinated numbers continue to improve, COVID-19 is still responsible for the deaths of 384 members of our Albany County family and this needs to stop. Our best defense is for everyone to get their vaccination so we can win this war against the virus.”