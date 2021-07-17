Albany County coronavirus update, July 17

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it is reported that 65.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.3% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.4%. As of July 15th, the Albany County Department of Health has administered 42,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and with its partners, distributed over 71,000 doses.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,488 to date, with seven new positive cases identified since Friday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 1.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 1.3%.

Among the new cases of COVID-19 identified in the county, six reportedly had close contact to positive cases and one did not have a clear source of infection at this time. There are now 50 active cases in the county, up from 47 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine is now up to 69 from 66. So far, 80,160 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,438 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of three recoveries since Friday.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations, and one county resident is hospitalized. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 387 since the outbreak began.