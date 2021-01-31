Albany County coronavirus update Jan. 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County is reporting an additional 157 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, January 31. The county is also reporting three additional deaths for a total of 315 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eighteen people were hospitalized overnight. There are 11 patients in the intensive care unit and a total of 142 residents in the hospital.

“January has been our deadliest time and until we stop the spread, more people get the vaccine and we develop a herd immunity, this doesn’t look like it is going to stop,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “My condolences go out to all of the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and I ask everyone to follow the guidance to protect yourselves and others.”

There have been a total of 18,338 cases in the county. Currently, there are 1,578 active cases.

Albany County is reporting 133 additional recoveries, bringing the total number recovered to 16,760. There are 2,867 residents in mandatory quarantine down from 3,085.

The county is reminding residents they can check their eligibility to receive the coronavirus vaccine through New York State’s website or by calling the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. Residents can also call the United Way of the Greater Capital Region at 2-1-1.