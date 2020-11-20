Albany County coronavirus update Friday, Nov. 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County reported 87 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, November 20, bringing its total to 4,843. The seven-day rolling average for positive results is 3.1%, according to the New York State COVID-19 Dashboard.

There are 791 active cases in the county with 1,941 in quarantine. The number of residents that have tested positive for the virus and recovered is 4,052.

Forty-five residents are currently hospitalized with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit. Albany County’s death toll remained steady at 148.

“I know people are tired and they’ve already sacrificed so much over these past eight months, but I’m asking Albany County residents to sacrifice a little more so we can make it through the winter before we have a widely distributed vaccine. Please avoid large gatherings, wear a mask in public, socially distance, and get tested if you’re worried about any potential exposure,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center is testing essential workers, symptomatic persons, and people returning to work by appointment after being screened over the phone. Residents can call 518-465-4771 to be screened and visit the Albany County website for other testing locations, dates, and times.