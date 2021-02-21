Albany County coronavirus update, February 21

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 19,996 to date, an increase of 67 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 70.6 from 68.8.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, 23 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 41 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 592 active cases in the county, the same as Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,644 from 1,651. So far, 62,263 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 19,404 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 61 recoveries since Saturday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and there are now 57 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are currently seven patients in ICU’s, down from eight Saturday. There were no additional COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 345 since the outbreak began.

“Our numbers continue to improve but we need to do everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as possible, particularly in our vulnerable communities,” said County Executive McCoy. “Starting on Wednesday, those living in the zip codes including 12202, 12206, 12207, 12209, and 12210 will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments at the Washington Avenue Armory which start March 3rd. Albany County has worked with the city of Albany and its partners to establish a pre-registration link for those who want to be vaccinated. When appointments are available and you are eligible, you will be contacted. That link is on our website and listed below.”