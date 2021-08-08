Albany County coronavirus update, August 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, t is reported that 67.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.3% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.1%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,077 to date, with 38 new positive cases identified since Saturday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now at 4.2%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 12 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, one reported traveling out of state, 23 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 302 active cases in the county, up from 290 since Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 521 from 471. So far, 81,144 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,775 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 24 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were five new hospitalizations since Saturday, and 16 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There are now three patients currently in ICU’s. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“The Delta variant is continuing to spread and cause an increase in our hospitalizations. The last time we came close to this number of people in the hospital was May 21st when we had 14 people hospitalized and five people in ICU’s,” said County Executive McCoy. “We need to stop the spread and that means we need to get more people vaccinated.”