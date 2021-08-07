Albany County coronavirus update, August 7

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it is reported that 67.2% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.3% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,041 to date, with 80 new positive cases identified since Friday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.5%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now at 3.9%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 15 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, four reported traveling out of state, 55 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and six are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 290 active cases in the county, up from 259 since Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 471 from 455. So far, 81,049 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,751 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 45 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization since Friday, and 11 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There are now two patients currently in ICU’s. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“Today’s number of new positives is the highest we have reported in a single day since April 22nd when we had 20 people hospitalized and six patients in area ICU’s. This significant uptick is due to the highly contagious Delta variant. It spreads quickly, and even vaccinated people can catch and spread it. In fact, we have reported 292 new positive cases since August 2nd and there is no doubt that we need to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “We are working to get further information on breakthrough cases but the only way we can beat this is to get more people vaccinated and reach herd immunity. I am asking you to get a shot if you haven’t yet, and if you have, encourage those you know who have not to get vaccinated to protect themselves and our community. The CDC has indicated the county has a substantial rate of community transmission and we are requiring everyone, vaccinated or not, who enters county-owned facilities to wear masks starting Monday, as recommended. Following the CDC guidelines, it is also highly recommended that all Albany County residents wear masks when indoors in public areas.”