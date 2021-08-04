Albany County coronavirus update, August 4

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 66.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.2% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 77.6%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,867 to date, with 41 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 3.9%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 13 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, three reported traveling out of state, 24 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 210 active cases in the county, up from 178 since Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 382 from 318. So far, 80,799 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,657 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 9 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and eight county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of one. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“Vaccines are still the best tool in our arsenal to beat COVID-19, but we need to do more to boost our vaccination rates and get to herd immunity. That’s why I’m proud to partner with the Albany Empire to offer a free ticket to their playoff game this Saturday at the Times Union Center for every person who gets vaccinated between now and game day,” said County Executive McCoy. “So we’re asking residents to do their part, go get a shot wherever they feel comfortable – including at the many pop up clinics we’re hosting around the county – and help cheer on our home team this weekend.”

“The Albany Empire is thrilled to offer tickets to our upcoming playoff game to individuals getting vaccinated in the hopes this gets us all closer to getting back our day-to-day lives and safely packing the Times Union Center with our amazing fans,” said Albany Empire Team President Jeff Levack.

County officials say residents will be required to show proof of vaccination (vaccination card) on any dates between Wednesday, August 4 and Saturday, August 7. Each person is eligible for a maximum of one ticket, and tickets will be available for upper level seating only. Tickets can be picked up at the box office ahead of the start of the game on Saturday.