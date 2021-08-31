Albany County coronavirus update, August 31

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it is reported that 69.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 63.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 80.2%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here. Through August 29th, the Albany County Department of Health has administered and reallocated nearly 73,000 doses of vaccine.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 26,540 to date, with 64 new positive cases identified since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 83.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 5.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still to 4.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 30 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 30 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 494 active cases in the county, up from 472 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 780 from 772. So far, 84,472 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 26,046 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 37 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were five new hospitalizations since Monday, and 27 county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There are still eight patients. Sadly, there is one new COVID death to report – a woman in her 50’s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 393 since the outbreak began.

“Every time I announce a life lost to COVID-19, it is with great sadness and I extend my condolences to the latest Albany County family that is grieving,” said County Executive McCoy. “Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. There are breakthrough cases but in general, the symptoms are less severe. Of the 27 people currently hospitalized, the hospital reports us that 44% are fully vaccinated, 4% are partially vaccinated and 52% are not vaccinated.”