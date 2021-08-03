Albany County coronavirus update, August 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, 66.8% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.1% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 77.6%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,826 to date, with 49 new positive cases identified since Monday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 3.6%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 3.6% as well.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 19 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, three reported traveling out of state, 27 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 178 active cases in the county, up from 144 since Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased from 298 to 318. So far, 80,743 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,648 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 36 recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were five new hospitalizations since Monday, and nine county residents remain hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of four. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.