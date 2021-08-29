Albany County coronavirus update, August 29

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, it is reported that 69.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 63.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 80%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 26,419 to date, with 80 new positive cases identified since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 88. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.7%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now down to 4.5%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 18 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 57 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 469 active cases in the county, up from 467 since Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine remains at 755. So far, 84,157 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,950 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 72 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were four new hospitalizations since Saturday, and 26 county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There are still six patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. Sadly, there are two new COVID deaths to announce – a man in his 50’s and another man in his 60’s. The death reported yesterday was a woman in her 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 392 since the outbreak began.

“It breaks my heart to have to have to report two more residents who lost their battle with COVID overnight, especially after having just announced another death yesterday. My thoughts and prayers are with the families, and all of the families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic,” said County Executive McCoy.

“COVID isn’t done with us yet, and we still need to do more to get more people vaccinated, despite having now hit the major milestone of an 80% first dose vaccination rate for our adult population. And until then, I continue to strongly urge everyone to wear masks in public places, because we know the Delta variant can still be spread by those who are vaccinated,” he continued.