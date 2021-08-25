Albany County coronavirus update, August 25

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 68.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 63.2% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 79.5%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 26,082 to date, with 80 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 67. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 3.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate is remains at 4.2%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 23 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, one reported traveling out of state, 49 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and seven are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 397 active cases in the county, up from 384 since Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 639 from 606. So far, 83,515 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,685 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 62 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and 19 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – unchanged from Tuesday. There are still three patients currently in ICU’s. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 389 since the outbreak began.