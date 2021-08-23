Albany County coronavirus update, August 23

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, it is reported that 68.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 63.1% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 79.4%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,967 to date, with 52 new positive cases identified since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 68.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is down to 3.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now down to 4.2%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, eight reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, two reported traveling out of state, 42 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 393 active cases in the county, down from 406 since Sunday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 626 from 654. So far, 83,279 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,574 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 61 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization since Sunday, and 20 county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There are still three patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from Sunday. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County stands at 389 since the outbreak began.

“Albany County continues to make progress in our vaccination efforts, as we inch closer and closer to an 80% first dose vaccination rate for our 18+ population. This comes as we receive word from the FDA that for the first time it has fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 16+ population, while it continues to be available under emergency use authorization for residents 12 and up,” said County Executive McCoy. “This further supports what countless scientific studies have already shown – getting the shot is safe and effective. I hope that this will show even more people who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated that it is the right decision to make.”