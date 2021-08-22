Albany County coronavirus update, August 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, it is reported that 68.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 63.1% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 79.3%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,919 to date, with 66 new positive cases identified since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 70.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 4.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now 4.3%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 13 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, four reported traveling out of state, 48 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 406 active cases in the county, up from 405 since Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 654 from 659. So far, 83,119 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,513 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 63 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Saturday, and 20 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There are still three patients currently in ICU’s. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County stands at 389 since the outbreak began.

“With heavy rain forecast for the Capital Region to move in from Hurricane Henri, we have canceled our vaccination clinic today at the Altamont Fair,” said County Executive McCoy. “Our clinics are critical to stopping the spread of the virus but safety comes first and Henri is expected to bring intense rain and flooding. There are many other clinics being held this week and weekdays at our Department of Health and I encourage anyone who has been vaccinated to visit one.”