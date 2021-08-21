Albany County coronavirus update, August 21

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it is reported that 68.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 63% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 79.2%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,885 to date, with 90 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 70. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 4.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now 4.4%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 20 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, three reported traveling out of state, 65 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 405 active cases in the county, down from 411 since Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 659 from 676. So far, 82,973 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,450 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 91 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Friday, and 21 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There are still three patients currently in ICU’s. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County stands at 389 since the outbreak began.

“Once again, we have hit a milestone in reporting the highest number of new positive cases in a single day since April first,” said County Executive McCoy. “The Delta variant continues to show us it is highly contagious and we need to take that seriously by encouraging unvaccinated friends and neighbors to get a shot and by following CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread.”