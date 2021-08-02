Albany County coronavirus update, August 2

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, it is reported that 66.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.1% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 77.5%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,756 to date, with 22 new positive cases identified since the last update on Saturday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 3.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 3.5%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, five reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, two reported traveling out of state, 13 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 144 active cases in the county, down from 150 since Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine remained at 298. So far, 80,638 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,612 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 27 recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations since Saturday’s update, and five county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“Each day, I am encouraged by the increased percentage of fully vaccinated Albany County residents as well as the low number of hospitalizations and no one in our ICU’s,” said County Executive McCoy. “However, the crisis isn’t over which is why Albany County is still under a State of Emergency. We continue to follow the science and evaluate the data in our COVID-19 response. We are following CDC guidance which recommends that those in counties with substantial or high rates of community transmission have all individuals, vaccinated or not, mask indoors. If the situation changes, we will respond accordingly.”