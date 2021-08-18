Albany County coronavirus update, August 18

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 68% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.8% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.8%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,642 to date, with 65 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 62.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 4.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now down to 4.5%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, nine reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, three reported traveling out of state, 49 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 395 active cases in the county, up from 371 since Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 661 from 635. So far, 82,458 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,247 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 40 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were four new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and 24 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of one. There are now three patients currently in ICU’s, up from two Tuesday. Additionally, there are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“Among the 25 county residents that were currently hospitalized with COVID as of Monday night, 13 were unvaccinated, 12 were fully vaccinated and none were partially vaccinated. We have said from the beginning that the vaccine would not be 100% effective, and the virus can still spread and get you sick even after getting the shot. However, it’s important to note that COVID isn’t always the primary reason someone is sent to the hospital – especially for those with underlying health conditions – and thanks to the vaccine, the severity of these COVID illnesses have dramatically declined,” said County Executive McCoy.

“In terms of severity, we’ve seen a steep decline in our death rate in Albany County. In the last two months, we’ve only had to report three new COVID related deaths. That compares to the previous two months when we reported a total of 15 deaths, and the two months before that when we reported a total 24. The vaccine works, and we continue to urge people to get the shot if they haven’t yet,” he continued.

“Albany Med remains ready to care for as many COVID-19 patients as necessary. Our team and the plans we have developed are in place. We are seeing an increased number of hospitalized patients, and that is consistent with Albany Med’s role as the region’s tertiary care center. Patients turn to us from the mid-Hudson Valley to the North Country, and we accept many transfer patients who require higher levels of care from community hospitals,” said Albany Medical Center President & CEO Dennis P. McKenna, M.D.

“The vaccine safely and effectively protects against COVID-19 and, in light of the Delta variant and rare breakthrough cases, limits the possibility of serious illness. Since the vaccine became widely available, the majority of Albany Med’s patients have been unvaccinated. However, COVID-positive inpatients who did receive the vaccine have tended to be less sick—and we believe that is proof that the vaccine is working. We have also seen patients stay for shorter periods of time. Some may receive care for a few days before they are no longer infectious or showing symptoms of illness and may return home. COVID-19 may also not be the primary reason for a patient’s hospitalization, but is rather a secondary condition. Without a doubt, we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Our team remains committed to overcoming the virus, and keeping our community safe and informed,” he continued.