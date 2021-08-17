Albany County coronavirus update, August 17

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it is reported that 67.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.8% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.7%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here. Albany County has now administered or reallocated 72,475 first and second doses of the vaccine.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,578 to date, with 62 new positive cases identified since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 64.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 4.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 4.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 21 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, five reported traveling out of state, 36 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 371 active cases in the county, down from 372 since Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 635 from 697. So far, 82,329 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,207 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 61 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization since Monday, and 25 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of six. There are still two patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged since yesterday. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“We continue to monitor the vaccination status of new COVID infections in Albany County. Among the 407 new positives identified between August 8 and August 14, 169 of them had received the vaccine, 203 did not and 35 couldn’t be verified. This is further evidence that the Coronavirus can and will spread among individuals who have gotten the shot, though the majority of infections are still coming from the unvaccinated. This is in line with what we reported the previous week,” said County Executive McCoy.

“Those in their 20’s continue to be the biggest drivers of infections, accounting for more than a quarter of the total infections regardless of vaccination status analyzed in the past week,” he continued.