Albany County coronavirus update, August 14

ALBANY COUNTY N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it is reported that 67.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.6% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.5%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,419 to date, with 77 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 59.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 4.6%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now 4.5%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 16 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, two reported traveling out of state, 55 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 367 active cases in the county, down from 375 since Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 729 from 744. So far, 81,836 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,052 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 84 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Friday, and 24 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There are now three patients currently in ICU’s, down one since yesterday. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.