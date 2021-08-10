Albany County coronavirus update, August 10

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it is reported that 67.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.4% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.2%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,174 to date, with 44 new positive cases identified since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 56.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 5.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 4.4%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 14 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, four reported traveling out of state, 26 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 326 active cases in the county, up from 317 since Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 599 from 566. So far, 81,342 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,848 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 31 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations since Monday, and 17 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of two. There are still three patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged since the last update. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“Among the Albany County’s 260 new COVID infections identified between August 2 and August 6, we’ve found that 107 of the individuals were vaccinated and 142 were not. Eleven didn’t have a known vaccination status. The vast majority of the vaccinated infections were identified among those in their 20’s and their 30’s, which had 31 cases and 19 cases over this time period, respectively. Six vaccinated infections were from the 10- to 19-year-old age range,” said County Executive McCoy.

“This confirms what health experts have been saying – the delta variant is able to be contracted and spread by the vaccinated, which is why we need people to wear masks while at indoor public spaces. We also know that the vaccine dramatically reduces your chances of getting seriously ill and hospitalized, so I continue to urge people to get the shot if they haven’t already,” said County Executive McCoy.