Albany County coronavirus update, April 3

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the virus. As of Friday, 38.9% of Albany County’s population had received at least their first dose.

He announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,491 to date, an increase of 60 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 64.6 from 64.8.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, 19 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 39 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting.

Health officials say there are now 586 active cases in the county, up from 568 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,529 from 1,538. So far, 71,731 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 21,905 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 33 recoveries since Friday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 24 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently five patients in ICU’s, up one from yesterday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County stands at 366 since the outbreak began.

“Every day, the percentage of Albany County residents who are getting vaccinated goes up and we are getting closer to 70% which gets us to herd immunity,” said County Executive McCoy. “We’ve done this as quickly and safely as possible and I urge everyone who is eligible, those 30 years or older, to pre-register on our website and then get the vaccine when you are notified there are appointments available.”