Albany County coronavirus update, April 13

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10} — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Tuesday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus. As of Monday, 45.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 31.8% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 37.9%, and full vaccination rate of 24.9%.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,056 to date, an increase of 47 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 58.2 from 61.8. Albany County’s most recent 7-day average of percent positive rates has decreased to 2.5%, and the Capital Region’s is now at 2.3%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, 14 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 31 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Officials say there are now 491 active cases in the county, down from 520 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,073 from 1,080. So far, 74,039 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 22,565 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 71 recoveries since Monday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations overnight and there are now 30 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of three. There are currently six patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Monday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County now stands at 369 since the outbreak began.

“With recent news that the FDA and CDC are recommending a temporary pause on administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Albany County will be replacing those doses earmarked for college students at today’s University at Albany POD with some of our own allotment of Pfizer doses for this week. UAlbany has been a strong partner throughout the pandemic and it’s critical that we continue to vaccinate this age group that is far more likely to contract the virus and spread it,” said County Executive McCoy.

“University at Albany officials are encouraging students, faculty and staff from UAlbany, The College of Saint Rose and Russell Sage to keep their vaccination appointments for today at the SEFCU Arena, but to arrive 15 minutes later than previously scheduled,” he continued.