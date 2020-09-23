Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Despite the new positives, the number of active cases in the county has dropped from 104 to 92.

Thirteen of the new positive cases had close contact with other confirmed positives, the source of infection for the other three cases is unclear at this time.

The number of county residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 remains at eight.

Additionally, the number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 854 from 829.

