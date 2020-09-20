Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,822 to date, an increase of 18 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 776 from 765. The five-day average for new daily positives increased slightly to 21.6 from 20.4. There are now 117 active cases in the county, down from 125 Saturday. So far, 11,199 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,705 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Of the new positive cases, 14 reportedly had close contact with positive cases and four did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, 10 of Sunday’s reported positives are associated with the University at Albany.

Health officials say the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus is eight and the hospitalization rate is up slightly to 0.28%. There are still no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there were no new deaths to report. The county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES