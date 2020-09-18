Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County is reporting 32 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 129. Seven of the current cases require hospital treatment, though none of them require treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

County officials say 28 of the new positive cases had close contact with other confirmed positives, one is a healthcare worker or works in a healthcare setting, and three contracted the virus from an unknown source.

Additionally, 710 people are in mandatory quarantine, up from 620 on Thursday.So far, 10,978 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,653 of them had tested positive and recovered.

