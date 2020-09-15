Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is at 2,714 to date, an increase of 12 new positive cases since Monday.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 507 from 516. The five-day average for new daily positives remained at 22.

There are 129 active cases in the county. Of the new positive cases, four are connected to University at Albany students. Separately, among all of the 12 new positives reported Tuesday, 7 had close contact with positive cases, three reported out-of-state travel and two did not have a clear source of infection.

There are still 10 residents currently hospitalized due to the virus and the hospitalization rate is at 0.36%. The county’s death toll is at 134 since the outbreak began.

