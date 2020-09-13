Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,679 to date, an increase of 24 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 506 from 415. The five-day average for new daily positives has jumped to 19 from 16.4. There are now 109 active cases in the county. So far, 10,459 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,570 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Of the 24 new positive cases, 16 are reportedly connected to the University at Albany. However, many of these cases live off-campus and report only attending classes online.

Among the new positives reported Sunday, 17 are said to have had close contact with positive cases, one had traveled and six did not have a clear source of infection at this time. There are 11 people still currently hospitalized due to the virus. The hospitalization rate is 0.41%. There is one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll is now 134 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10