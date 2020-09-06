Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,569 to date, an increase of three new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 432 from 457. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 7.6 from 9. There are now 52 active cases. So far, 10,059 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,517 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positives reported Sunday, all three are said to have had close contact with positive cases. There are reportedly 15 people currently hospitalized due to the virus with the hospitalization rate at 0.5%. There are still two patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 133 since the outbreak began.

