Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,566 to date, an increase of three new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 457 from 420. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 9 from 10.2. There are now 58 active cases. So far, 10,026 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,508 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positives reported Saturday, two are said to have had close contact with positive cases and one did not have a clear source of infection at this time. There are reportedly 15 people currently hospitalized due to the virus with the hospitalization rate at 0.5%. There are still two patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 133 since the outbreak began.

