Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported three more coronavirus related deaths.

The death toll for the county is now at 56. There are 1,277 positive cases in the county, up 25 since Wednesday. There are 1,041 people under a mandatory quarantine and 5 under a precautionary quarantine.

In the county a total of 2,894 people have completed quarantine and 753 who tested positive have fully recovered.

There are 28 people hospitalized and 7 adults are in intensive care.

During Thursday’s briefing, County Alternate Public Defender Tina Sodhi talked about the virtual court system in place in Albany County.

She said the courts are open, but everything is being done virtually.

She said while no one is physically in court, those who are arrested are held in Albany County Jail and arraignments are being conducted through Skype calls.

She said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple set up a section in the jail that allows the Skype call to be conducted from the jail. Everyone else who would normally be in court dials in from their home.

She mentioned that petty larcenies and drug charges have gone down significantly since the start of NY on PAUSE. She said its likely due to malls being closed and police not conducting as many traffic stops.

