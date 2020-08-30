Albany county coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date is now at 2,512, an increase of six new cases since Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 483 from 503. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 10.8 from 9.6 yesterday. There are now 49 active cases, up from 46 a day ago. So far, 9,526 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,463 of them had tested positive and recovered.

The number of people hospitalized has reportedly increased to 11 with a hospitalization rate of 0.43%. One patient remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 133 since the outbreak began. Of the new positives reported Sunday, two had close contact with positive cases, one had reported out-of-state travel, and three did not have a clear source of infection at this time.