Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has no new cases of coronavirus to report on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases remaining at 2,458, according to officials. There are currently 22 active cases in the county, down from 25 on Monday.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has increased from seven to eight, one of those cases also requires ICU treatment.

The number of mandatory quarantines in Albany County has also dropped by five to 523. A total of 9,187 people have completed quarantine so far.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES