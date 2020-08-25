Albany County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has no new cases of coronavirus to report on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases remaining at 2,458, according to officials. There are currently 22 active cases in the county, down from 25 on Monday.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has increased from seven to eight, one of those cases also requires ICU treatment.

The number of mandatory quarantines in Albany County has also dropped by five to 523. A total of 9,187 people have completed quarantine so far.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga