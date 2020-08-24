Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Albany County, bringing the total number of active cases to 25. The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began now stands at 2,458.

The total number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased from 528 from 586; and the five-day average for new daily positives has also dropped to 4.4 from 5.4 on Sunday.

All gyms and fitness centers within the County of Albany may now reopen, providing that the facilities are in full compliance with the guidelines set forth by New York State.

