Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Albany County, bringing the total number of active cases to 25. The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began now stands at 2,458.
The total number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased from 528 from 586; and the five-day average for new daily positives has also dropped to 4.4 from 5.4 on Sunday.
All gyms and fitness centers within the County of Albany may now reopen, providing that the facilities are in full compliance with the guidelines set forth by New York State.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Consulting firm chosen to conduct Albany Police racial bias audit
- High school football, other “high risk” sports not allowed to play in New York
- Bills HC Sean McDermott says it’s “ridiculous” some stadiums can have fans while others can’t
- Supermarket chain Hannaford to offer same-day delivery
- RNC preview: GOP opens scaled-down convention to renominate Trump, Pence for 2020
LATEST STORIES
- Consulting firm chosen to conduct Albany Police racial bias audit
- High school football, other “high risk” sports not allowed to play in New York
- Bills HC Sean McDermott says it’s “ridiculous” some stadiums can have fans while others can’t
- Supermarket chain Hannaford to offer same-day delivery
- RNC preview: GOP opens scaled-down convention to renominate Trump, Pence for 2020