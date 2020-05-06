Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported two additional deaths linked to the virus.

He said one of the deaths was a resident of the county-run Shaker Place Nursing Facility. That brings the total number of deaths to 53.

On Wednesday morning there were 1,252 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. There were 1,093 people under mandatory quarantine and 8 people under precautionary quarantine.

A total of 2,862 people have completed quarantine and 664 of them tested positive and recovered.

There were 32 people hospitalized and eight remain in intensive care.

There are 48 residents in total at Shaker Place who have tested positive for COVID-19, including two who have recovered. Additionally, 15 employees who have tested positive remain out of work, while nine others who had tested positive have fully recovered and returned to work.

LATEST STORIES

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites