Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Friday that there have now been 2,406 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of ten since Thursday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has gone up from 425 to 467 Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 11.4 from 10.6 Thursday. There are currently 44 active cases reported. So far, 8,368 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,362 of them had reportedly tested positive and recovered, an increase of six.

Among the new positive cases reported Friday include one healthcare worker or resident of private congregate settings, five who reportedly had a close contacts to other positive cases, one who had reported traveling out of state and three who do not have a clear source of transmission at this time.

Health officials say there are still seven people hospitalized due to the virus, and the hospitalization rate is 0.29%. There is still reportedly one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There were no new COVID-related deaths reported overnight, and Albany County’s death toll stands at 129.

