Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday morning, Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced today that there have now been 2,359 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began. That’s an increase of 10 since Sunday, for a current total of 36 active cases, up from 32.

Of Monday’s new positives, one lives or works in a health care setting, five had close contacts to positive cases, one traveled out of state, and three did not have a clear source of transmission. The five-day average for new daily positives increased slightly, to 7.4 from 7.8 Sunday.

With no new deaths or hospitalizations to report in the county, the death toll remains at 128 and five remain hospitalized. Two patients are in intensive care.

Those under mandatory quarantine dropped from 486 to 450. So far, over 8,000 have completed quarantine, with 2,323 of those having tested positive and recovered, an increase of six.

McCoy was joined for the briefing by Healthy Café Catering Owner Betsy Manware, who discussed the challenges of running her small business during the pandemic and shutdown. She says the catering industry remains in crisis with most offices working remotely and large gatherings still prohibited.

“It’s been nearly five months since businesses in New York were shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and unfortunately some still remain closed. It goes without saying that they’re struggling to rebuild, and that’s especially true for the establishments who were damaged or destroyed by the riots and looting in Albany,” said County Executive McCoy. “The federal Paycheck Protection Program lapsed on Saturday while Congress continues to bicker. They need to leave the politics out of this process, refund this critical assistance, and ensure small businesses who need it to survive are actually able to access these loans.”

