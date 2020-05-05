Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, County Executive Dan McCoy reported two additional virus related deaths.

The death toll for the county now stands at 51. There are 1,236 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County. Additionally, there are 1,107 people under mandatory quarantine and 4 people under precautionary quarantine.

As of Tuesday morning 2,722 individuals completed quarantine, with 662 of them having tested positive and recovered.

There are 33 people now hospitalized and eight remain in intensive care.

At the county-run nursing facility, Shaker Place, there are 48 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, including two who have recovered. Additionally, 15 employees tested positive remain out of work and nine others who had tested positive have fully recovered and returned to work.

“As testing continues to ramp up in Albany County and now throughout the Capital District, and as our hospitals retain a responsible amount of beds for surge capacity, I am confident that our regional economy will be able to open in a timely fashion. However, until then, too many of our small businesses continue to struggle and were left behind during the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program,” said County Executive McCoy. “Our local, brick-and-mortar shops are the backbone of our neighborhoods and our economy and they don’t deserve to be saddled with even more debt from loans. That’s why this grant program is so important.”

Community testing sites for Albany County

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center – 920 Lark Drive, Albany

•Tuesday – 1pm – 4pm

• Wednesday – 8:30a – 12pm

• Thursday – 1pm – 4pm

• Friday – 8:30am – 12pm

Rotating Locations & Dates for the Week of May 4

• Tuesday, May 5, 1:30 – 4pm

Front of the County Administration Building, 1000 7th Avenue, Troy

• Wednesday, May 6, 9 am – 12 pm

Equinox, 500 Central Ave, Albany

• Wednesday, May 6, 1:30 pm – 4 pm

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

• Thursday, May 7, 9 am – 12 pm

Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, Albany

• Thursday, May 7, 1:30 – 4 pm

Front of City Hall—62 Washington St, Rensselaer

• Friday, May 8, 9 am – 12 pm

Whitney Young Troy Health Center, 849 2nd Ave, Lansingburgh

• Friday, May 8, 1:30 pm – 4:00pm

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet