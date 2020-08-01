Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Saturday morning, there have been 2,289 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, with seven more since Friday. There are 43 active cases, and the 5-day average for new daily positive cases is 12. Also, 28 more positive cases recovered.

Seventy-four people were cleared from mandatory quarantine since Friday, with 7,291 having been cleared since the outbreak began. Of those, 2,246 were positive cases who recovered. There are no patients currently in ICU, and only one hospitalized due to the virus. The hospitalization rate in Albany County is 0.04%. The COVID-related death toll remains at 126.

New positive cases include two live or work in health care facilities, three in close contact with positive cases, one who traveled out of state, and one without a clear source of transmission.

