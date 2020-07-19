Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there have now been 2,097 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of one since Saturday.

Additionally, there are now 626 people reportedly under mandatory quarantine, down from 644. The five-day average for new daily positive cases has gone down slightly to 17.6 from 17.8 Saturday. There are currently 73 active cases, down from 87 Saturday. So far, 6,439 people have reportedly completed quarantine, with 2,024 of them having tested positive and recovered.

There are currently three people reportedly hospitalized and the hospitalization rate remains at 0.14%. There is one person in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 122 people who have passed away from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

There have been 22 positive cases reported in total that have been linked to the large backyard party on the Fourth of July on Hudson Avenue in Albany. County Executive McCoy continues to urge those who attended the party to call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4640 to get expedited testing.

