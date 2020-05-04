Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During his daily coronavirus briefing Monday, County Executive Dan McCoy reported two additional deaths related to the virus at the county-run Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Both were females, one in her 90s and one in her 70s. The death toll for the county now stands at 49.

Monday morning there were 1,224 positive confirmed cases of the virus with 1,101 people under a mandatory quarantine and four under a precautionary quarantine.

Health Commissioner Liza Whalen said 11,563 people have been tested so far and of those 10.9 percent have tested positive. Of those who have tested positive, 621 have recovered.

There are 32 people hospitalized and seven remain in intensive care.

Here is a schedule of the testing sites for Albany County for the week of May 4

• Monday, May 4, 9 am –12 pm

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

• Monday, May 4, 1:30 pm – 4 pm

Equinox, 500 Central Ave, Albany

• Tuesday, May 5, 9 am – 12 pm

Front of the County Administration Building, 1000 7th Avenue, Troy

• Tuesday, May 5, 1:30 – 4pm

Front of the County Administration Building, 1000 7th Avenue, Troy

• Wednesday, May 6, 9 am – 12 pm

Equinox, 500 Central Ave, Albany

• Wednesday, May 6, 1:30 pm – 4 pm

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

• Thursday, May 7, 9 am – 12 pm

Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, Albany

• Thursday, May 7, 1:30 – 4 pm

Front of City Hall—62 Washington St, Rensselaer

• Friday, May 8, 9 am – 12 pm

Whitney Young Troy Health Center, 849 2nd Ave, Lansingburgh

• Friday, May 8, 1:30 pm – 4:00pm

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet