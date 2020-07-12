Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there have now been 1,997 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of 15 since Saturday.

Additionally, there are now 387 people reportedly under mandatory quarantine, up from 325. The five-day average for new daily positive cases has now ticked up to 8.8, up from 6.8 Saturday. There are currently 43 active cases of COVID-19, up from 36 Saturday. So far, 6,035 people have completed quarantine, with 1,954 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Health officials say there are still currently three people hospitalized and the hospitalization remains at 0.15%. There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight and there are still no people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There have been no new deaths reported since June 24, keeping the death toll for Albany County at 121 since the outbreak began.

It’s certainly too early to sound the alarm, but today’s latest numbers could be early indicators of what’s to come. Fifteen new positive cases in one day is now the highest we’ve seen since June 4. While it’s true that more people are getting tested, we also had one new overnight hospitalization each day from Wednesday to Saturday,” said County Executive McCoy. “We’ve come a long way here in Albany County, and we cannot get overly comfortable or lazy, otherwise we will undo all of our hard-earned progress. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands regularly.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10