Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the latest coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said there were an additional 2 cases since Monday’s briefing.

There are 33 active cases of the virus in Albany County. Since the pandemic began a total of 1,895 people have tested positive.

There are 185 people under a mandatory quarantine in the county. Four people are hospitalized and one is in intensive care.

With the continued low numbers, the Capital Region is on track to enter Phase 4 of reopening on Wednesday.

