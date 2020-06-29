Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported 31 active cases of the coronavirus in the county Monday morning, an increase of three since Sunday.

There have been no new deaths since last Wednesday, leaving the county’s death toll at 121.

Under the new state tracking system, there is no longer a distinction between mandatory and precautionary quarantines, they are tracked together. There are 176 people under mandatory quarantine.

There are four people hospitalized and one person is in intensive care.

Below is this week’s schedule for Albany County’s walk-up COVID-19 mobile testing sites:

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center – 920 Lark Drive, Albany

• Wednesday – 8:30am – 10:30am

• Thursday – 8:30am – 10:30am

Rotating Locations & Dates for the Week of June 29

• Tuesday, June 30, 9am – 11am

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

An appointment is needed to be screened. If interested in getting a test please call (518) 465-4771.

LATEST STORIES