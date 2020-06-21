Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there have been 1,856 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of three since Saturday.

Additionally, there are now 132 people reportedly under mandatory quarantine and one person under precautionary quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 4.2. So far, 5,607 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,826 of them having tested positive and recovered

There were no new reported COVID-19 related deaths overnight, keeping the county’s total at 120 since the outbreak began. There are currently 9 individuals hospitalized, up from eight Saturday. The hospitalization rate is now 0.48%, which is up slightly from 0.43% Saturday. There is one person in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

To date, the partnership with Whitney Young, Jr. Health Center has carried out a reported 2,128 tests throughout the Capital Region. All testing is by appointment only, after being screened for symptoms over the phone. To be screened, please call (518) 465-4771.

