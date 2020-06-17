Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported two additional cases in the county, bringing the total to 1,837 confirmed positive cases in the county.

He said this is great news as the number of positive cases seems to be increasing at a very low rate daily. He credits the county residents for practicing social distancing and wearing masks for the steady number of cases.

In the county there are 173 people under mandatory quarantine, which is down 68 people since Tuesday morning and only one person is under a precautionary quarantine.

On Thursday, all of those that returned to work due to Phase Three of reopening will be able to get tested at the Times Union Center. Those wishing to get tested must call 518-465-4771 ahead of time to schedule an appointment.

