Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Visitation now allowed at hospitals and group homes

Albany County coronavirus update

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported one additional coronavirus related death in the county, a woman in her 90s.

The total number of deaths in the county now stands at 120 people.

McCoy reported an increase in seven cases since Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases of the virus to 1,835. There are 241 people under a mandatory quarantine, that’s down 126 people since Monday.

There are 10 people hospitalized in the county.

The Capital Region is set to begin Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday meaning food services and personal care businesses can now reopen with certain restrictions.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak