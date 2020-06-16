Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported one additional coronavirus related death in the county, a woman in her 90s.

The total number of deaths in the county now stands at 120 people.

McCoy reported an increase in seven cases since Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases of the virus to 1,835. There are 241 people under a mandatory quarantine, that’s down 126 people since Monday.

There are 10 people hospitalized in the county.

The Capital Region is set to begin Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday meaning food services and personal care businesses can now reopen with certain restrictions.

