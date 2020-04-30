Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus brifing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported two more deaths linked to the virus; a man and woman, both in their 80s, with underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed deaths in the county is now 41. As of Thursday morning there were 1,120 confirmed cases. There are 974 under mandatory quarantine and 22 are under a precautionary quaratine.

He also provided an update on the cases at the county’s Shaker Place nursing home. McCoy said he’s pleased to report four employees who once tested positive have recovered.

There are 34 people hospitalized in the county and 10 people remain in intensive care.

He said the county is seeing higher numbers because they have been stepping up their testing efforts.